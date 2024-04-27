When the San Francisco 49ers selected Ricky Pearsall with the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL draft, reports immediately circulated that Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk could become expendable.

Rumors included speculation that the New England Patriots or Buffalo Bills could be potential landing spots for Samuel.

Even though a move has not been made for either wideout, Samuel is reportedly aware his name has been circulated on the trade block, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

“I know what’s going in,” Samuel reportedly told Russini in a phone conversation. “But, it is what it is. I’m good staying with them. I’m chilling.”

In five seasons with the 49ers, Deebo has 283 catches for 4,122 yards and 19 touchdowns. Last season, he caught 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Patriots are still in the market for a wide receiver, and during draft weekend, New England could make a move to lock up a player in the position.