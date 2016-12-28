DraftKings Week 17 Lineup: Best Player Picks In DFS Fantasy Football

Picking the right player at the right value in daily fantasy sports can mean the difference between losing money and winning a million bucks.
With that in mind, here’s who we’re targeting in our Week 17 DraftKings lineups.
QUARTERBACK
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, $7,700
He’s a sneaky MVP candidate, has gotten better as the season has gone on, will be playing in a dome and faces a division rival with a division title on the line. R-E-L-A-X.
RUNNING BACK
Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks, $4,600
Pete Carroll is suggesting Thomas Rawls might give it a go, but with his shoulder injury, we don’t think Seattle wants to risk overexposure in Week 17. Collins should get 20 to 25 touches and has a fantastic matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $4,900
He’s the No. 1 back with Charles Sims on IR and Doug Martin being benched. Tampa Bay needs to win to make the playoffs, and he’s a relatively cheap option for RBs.
WIDE RECEIVER
Jordy Nelson, Packers, $8,100
The chemistry with Rodgers is back, so this is a good stack with a lot on the line.
Golden Tate, Detroit Lions, $6,600
The Lions have to win to get in, Green Bay’s defense still is mediocre despite obvious improvement, Tate is a big-play threat every time he runs a route and we’re expecting a shootout.
Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, $6,400
Since Wes Welker left town and Edelman became the No. 1 receiver in New England, he’s caught 42 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns against the Dolphins — an average of 7 catches for 81 yards and two-thirds of a touchdown. Plus, in his last two games in Miami (2013, ’14), he caught 19 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown (8-1/2 catch, 117-yard average). There’s also a chance he’ll handle punt-return duties. All together, that’s a decent floor.
TIGHT END
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, $5,000
He just had a huge game against the Denver Broncos (11 catches on 12 targets for 160 yards and a touchdown), Kansas City can earn the No. 2 seed with a win and an Oakland Raiders loss, and the San Diego Chargers, their opponent, have nothing to play for as their season winds to a close.
FLEX
Eric Ebron, Lions, $3,600
Ebron has been a target monster lately, gathering 8 catches on 12 targets for 93 yards Monday night. He’ll be a safety blanket for Matthew Stafford against the Packers in that huge divisional tilt.
DEFENSE
Tennessee Titans, $2,900
Tennessee has a chip on its shoulder despite being eliminated, and the Titans take on a bad Houston Texans offense that scored just 12 points against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Plus, you’re putting the Texans, a dome team, out in the rain with nothing to play for after locking up the division and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. Not a recipe for offensive success.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP