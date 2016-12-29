Ezekiel Elliott Fires Straws And Spitballs At Dak Prescott During Interview

Share this:

The 2016 season sure has been a lot of fun for Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

The two rookies have taken the NFL by storm and helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Despite the pressure of performing in the postseason, Elliott and Prescott appear to be keeping loose, which was on full display during Wednesday’s team interviews.

While Prescott was fielding questions from a number of reporters, Elliott took the opportunity to disrupt the interview by shooting straw wrappers and spitballs at his quarterback’s face.

Although he was the victim, Prescott had to have been impressed with Zeke’s accuracy.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images