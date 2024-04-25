The Minnesota Vikings have felt like a team who have the assets to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Minnesota’s attempts to do so, some of which reportedly have included the New England Patriots, have not yet been successful.

The heat seems to be turning up on those in Minnesota.

“According to sources, the Vikings are starting to move into panic mode as their recent attempts to trade up for a quarterback have been rebuffed,” NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline reported Thursday ahead of the main event.

The Vikings have two first-round picks (Nos. 11 and 23) but do not have any picks Friday. Pauline noted how that’s played a role in talks, and mentioned how the Vikings will have to sweeten the offer with 2025 selections.

The Patriots, who hold the No. 3 pick, reportedly have received calls from both the Vikings and New York Giants. However, as it currently stands, New England is unlikely to bite on either of the trade proposals they’ve received and reportedly will draft quarterback Drake Maye third overall.