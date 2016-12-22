Fantasy Football Week 16: Starts, Sits For Giants Vs. Eagles ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game

So you made your fantasy football championship? Swell. Now it’s time to make some big decisions.
Most of the Week 16 games are Saturday, but the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will kick things off early on “Thursday Night Football,” which means time is running out for you to set your lineups. Luckily for you, we’re here to help with some start/sit advice.
NEW YORK GIANTS
Quarterback: The Giants rank in the bottom half of the league in passing offense, and Eli Manning statistically has been a middle-of-the-road quarterback this season. But you still could do far worse at quarterback than him. Manning has completed at least two touchdowns in six of the Giants’ last seven games, and he’s coming off a two-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions.
Running Back: New York has the third-worst rushing offense in the NFL, and none of its backs have more than 500 rushing yards this season. Leave Rashad Jennings and the rest of the Giants’ running backs on your bench.
Wide Receiver: Hopefully you don’t need us to tell you to start Odell Beckham Jr. The wideout is fourth in the NFL with 1,173 receiving yards and third in touchdown receptions (10). He’s a must-start no matter the situation. Sterling Shepard has been a touchdown machine for New York this season, but you don’t want to rely on him finding the end zone in your fantasy championship.
Tight End: Will Tye only has one touchdown this season and hasn’t amassed more than 25 receiving yards in a game since Nov. 14. Don’t start him.
Defense: The real reason why the Giants are in the playoff hunt is their defense. New York only is allowing 17.9 points per game, and it has a top-10 defense against the run.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Quarterback: It’s been a nice rookie season for Carson Wentz, but he’s nowhere near a starting fantasy quarterback yet. He might be worth holding on to if you’re in a keeper league, but keep him on the bench for the championship.
Running Back: Ryan Mathews’ stats have been all over the place this season. He’s coming off a 128-yard effort against the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s had fewer than 10 rushing attempts in half his games this season. The Giants’ all-around strong defense is best against the run, too, so it might be best to bench Mathews. It appears Darren Sproles might play after returning to practice Wednesday, but he only should be considered as a flex.
Wide Receiver: Jordan Matthews hasn’t had a touchdown reception since Oct. 30, and he only had 27 yards on six receptions against the Ravens.
Tight End: Zach Ertz only has two touchdown receptions this season, but he’s consistently been one of Wentz’s favorite targets, as evidenced by his 79-, 112- and 80-yard performances over his last three games.
Defense: The Eagles are 12th in total yards allowed and 13th in points allowed per game, both of which put them in the upper half of the league defensively. And Thursday games always seem to be ugly, defensive battles.
