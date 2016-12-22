George Karl Blasted By Former Players For Criticisms He Makes In Book

Share this:

Some of George Karl’s former players are firing back.

Reggie Evans and J.R. Smith, two players Karl coached in the past, ripped him Thursday on Twitter for comments he makes in his upcoming book, “Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs, and Poor Shot Selection.” Karl’s criticism of Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin made most of the headlines, but he also launched barbs at Smith.

“A huge sense of entitlement, a distracting posse, his eye always on the next contract and some really unbelievable shot selection,” Karl said about Smith, according to The New York Post’s Zach Braziller. “When we traded J.R. in 2011, I was disappointed that I hadn’t helped a clearly talented player advance his game more.”

Karl said Smith’s father “urged his son to shoot the ball and keep shooting it from the very moment I put him in the game.”

Here’s what Smith, who helped the Cleveland Cavilers win last season’s NBA championship, had to say in an apparent response to Karl.

Still trying to be relevant. Sad just sad. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 22, 2016

Reggie Evans, who played under Karl with the Denver Nuggets during the 2006-07 season, also ripped Karl.

I had some good Denver Nuggets Teammates. That dude is old and unhappy with himself. — ReggieEvans30 (@ReggieEvans30) December 22, 2016

Karl spent enough time in the game to expect a response like this. Perhaps he’ll fire back on Twitter.

We’ll wait.

