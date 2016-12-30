NESN Fuel

Goodyear Constructs Cotton Bowl Mascots Made Entirely Out Of Tires

by on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 11:46PM
Ahead of the 2017 Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear, the game’s official sponsor, decided it would put a unique spin on each team’s mascot.

Artist Blake McFarland built replicas of Wisconsin’s Bucky the Badger and the Western Michigan Bronco, using more than 500 tires.

As expected, they’re pretty cool.

Goodyear compressed 300 hours of McFarland’s work into a video showing how the mascots were made.

The Cotton Bowl will take place on Monday, Jan. 2. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

