Here’s A Heartwarming Christmas Tale Involving Chad Johnson, An Xbox And FIFA

‘Tis the season of giving, and Chad Johnson Ochocinco Johnson embodied that in the best way.

A couple weeks ago, the former NFL wide receiver complained on Twitter about having to buy his kids such expensive Christmas presents. A fan sympathized, claiming her son only wants an Xbox One for Christmas but that it’s “way over” her budget.

That’s when Johnson, an avid video gamer and FIFA player, decided to put on his Santa hat.

This is so incredible. This is the type of stuff that deserves to be headlining the news. @ochocinco pic.twitter.com/bZQDCq3AQy — Chris Ghiraldi (@chrisghiraldi7) December 24, 2016

Johnson asked the woman to send him his address, and sure enough, the ex-New England Patriot delivered, sending an Xbox One and a host of games to the family’s home to make her son’s Christmas wish come true.

As the woman points out in her “thank you” note, Xbox also stepped in to send some additional games. Pretty cool.

Before we get too mushy, though, Johnson says the kid won’t get off completely scot-free.

I love you & as I promised along w/ the help of some good friends your son was getting that X Box One so I can beat him in FIFA17 🎄 https://t.co/LeaCXK8RqX — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 24, 2016

If you think Johnson’s joking about the whole FIFA thing, you don’t know Ochocinco.

Incredible is when I beat her son 85-0 in FIFA17 so it's a moment he'll never forget. #MerryChristmas 🎄 https://t.co/Yjk75aEoCr — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 24, 2016

FIFA beatdowns aside, this was a pretty awesome gesture from Johnson, who hasn’t played football since a two-year stint in the CFL in 2014 and 2015 but still knows how to spread some holiday cheer.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images