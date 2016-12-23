Kenyon Martin Rips ‘Coward A–‘ George Karl For Comments In Upcoming Book

Reggie Evans and J.R. Smith aren’t the only NBA players letting George Karl hear it for his explosive new book.
Excerpts from Karl’s upcoming book, “Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs, and Poor Shot Selection,” posted by the New York Post on Thursday included direct shots at current and former NBA players, including Kenyon Martin.
“Kenyon and Carmelo (Anthony) carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man,” Karl wrote, via the Post.
It’s safe to say Martin, who played 15 seasons in the NBA, didn’t appreciate that comment based on his Twitter response.
If Karl wanted to strain relationships with those in the NBA, it certainly appears he’s done that with his upcoming book.
