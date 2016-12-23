Kenyon Martin Rips ‘Coward A–‘ George Karl For Comments In Upcoming Book

Share this:

Reggie Evans and J.R. Smith aren’t the only NBA players letting George Karl hear it for his explosive new book.

Excerpts from Karl’s upcoming book, “Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs, and Poor Shot Selection,” posted by the New York Post on Thursday included direct shots at current and former NBA players, including Kenyon Martin.

“Kenyon and Carmelo (Anthony) carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man,” Karl wrote, via the Post.

It’s safe to say Martin, who played 15 seasons in the NBA, didn’t appreciate that comment based on his Twitter response.

The Nerve of an AWFUL AND COWARD ASS COACH. More to come — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Everyone that's played for that awful person and coach can't stand the ground he walks on — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Having a lot of wins doesn't make you a good coach. He was blessed with great talent — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Since we were so bad as players. Tell him to forfeit those Denver wins — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

George Karl is selfish,unhappy,missable,,cowardly person. No wonder he's be fired every place he has coached — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

The book he is writing is full of lies and deceit. By far the worst coach that ever played for — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Talking bout Melo didn't like defense. Hell he never coached defense. How does that work — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

George Karl is the reason KiKi Vandeweghe lost his GM job in Denver. Told the staff they can't serve 2 Kings. He no King. #CowardKarl — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

If Karl wanted to strain relationships with those in the NBA, it certainly appears he’s done that with his upcoming book.

Thumbnail photo via Jim O’Connor/USA TODAY Sports Images