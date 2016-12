Share this:

Manchester United fans honored the late pop icon George Michael, who passed away on Sunday, during their Boxing Day match against Sunderland.

With the Red Devils leading 1-0 in the 70th minute, the fans at Old Trafford sang the Wham! hit “Last Christmas” in remembrance of the British star.

Check out their rendition below.

Turn the volume up, sit down and listen as fans sing George Michael's "Last Christmas" at Old Trafford. #BoxingDay pic.twitter.com/E3oiFKcNGI — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2016

Manchester United beat Sunderland 3-1 with help from one of the best goals of the year.

