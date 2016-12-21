Michael Bennett Delivers Quote Of The Year In Amazing Ugly Christmas Sweater

Share this:

When it comes to ugly Christmas sweaters, no one is topping Michael Bennett.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end showed up to his press conference Wednesday wearing a red sweater with a photo of himself reenacting his three-pump celebration from last Thursday. The celebration, which came after a sack against the Los Angeles Rams, led to an unsportsmanlike penalty, just as “Key & Peele” once warned us all.

But that’s apparently not allowed in the “No Fun League,” so Bennett made a statement by wearing the sweater and with what he said during the press conference. And he might have delivered the quote of the year, too.

Michael Bennett–as only Michael Bennett can be. "Two pumps gets you a baby. Three pumps gets you a fine." #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ZdQue7Woxa — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 21, 2016

The Bennett brothers are the gift that keeps on giving.

And so is this “Key & Peele” skit.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images