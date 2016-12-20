NFL Rumors: Jon Gruden Targeted By Rams To Be Their Next Head Coach

Share this:

The Los Angeles Rams might have found their next head coach, or at least they hope so.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Rams are looking to meet with ESPN analyst Jon Gruden to discuss the team’s head-coaching vacancy.

It was reported Sunday that Gruden could be interested in the Rams job because of their young offensive nucleus, notably running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff.

Gruden reportedly is atop the Rams’ wish list, along with Stanford coach David Shaw and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

The Rams would need to work out a deal with the Saints in order to obtain Payton, and it’s yet to be seen if Shaw is interested in coaching at the next level.

Gruden has vaulted atop the Rams’ wish list because of his star power, as well as chief operating officer Kevin Demoff’s familiarity with him. Demoff worked as the Buccaneers’ senior assistant to the general manager during Gruden’s final four years in Tampa Bay, giving him an up-close look at how the coach manages personnel, which also is boosting the “Monday Night Football” analyst’s stock.

Gruden, however, would require full control of personnel, and that is something that the Rams could be willing to concede, according to reports.

Los Angeles would make a lot of sense for Gruden. The Rams need a splash-worthy hire to drive up interest in a team that has struggled this season, and Gruden has the offensive pedigree to turn around a Rams offense that has provided little excitement, even with Gurley and Goff.

Thumbnail image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images