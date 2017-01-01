Patriots Injury Report: Malcolm Mitchell Downgraded To Out For Game Vs. Dolphins

Share this:

The New England Patriots will be down another wide receiver this weekend.

Wideout Malcolm Mitchell was downgraded to out for the Pats’ Week 17 road game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Mitchell didn’t practice all week due to a knee injury, making this news far from shocking. He was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report.

The Patriots already announced wide receiver Danny Amendola won’t play Sunday due to a high ankle sprain. Cornerback Cyrus Jones also was ruled out with a knee injury. Quarterback Tom Brady (thigh), tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) and wide receiver/special teamer Matthew Slater (foot) all were listed as questionable on Friday’s report.

Mitchell has logged 401 yards on 32 receptions with four touchdowns in his rookie season.

Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images