Fans across New England were nervous ahead of the NFL draft, not knowing who the Patriots would select with the third overall pick.

Not needing the full 10 minutes allotted, the Patriots wasted no time selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Ironically, Patriots Nation had mixed reactions to the new franchise quarterback, as fans flocked to X to express their excitement and dismay with the pick.

Story continues below advertisement

HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST PRO-MAYE REACTIONS:

My fav QB out of all these — Eddy (@Eddy17M) April 26, 2024

Love it. Wanted Drake Maye. Tremendous potential. He’s going to be good peeps. #NEPats pic.twitter.com/1b1zhzkX3s — Marco Solis Martinez 🖖 (@Jedi_Marcos) April 26, 2024

Welcome home goat🙏 — Jooooonya (@JunyaShabooya) April 26, 2024

HES HERE AND HES PERFECT — Linus (@linuskmpkn) April 26, 2024

LETS GO! The future has arrived. — Anthony Pasciolla (@AnthonyPasci) April 26, 2024

WE LOVE THE DRAKE — Hasty (@RhettHasty) April 26, 2024

Some New England fans were rather upset the Patriots selected Maye as the new franchise quarterback.

Story continues below advertisement

HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST NEGATIVE REACTIONS:

Gonna be a bust. Not a fan of the pick. — Lucha Dad (@LuchaFamily) April 26, 2024

Terrible. Just passed over a generational talent. SMH bottom feeders again — Makar🐐 (@JaysonRamsey9) April 26, 2024

3-14 incoming — Mario (@mariochvr) April 26, 2024

i'm not happy with this pick 😭 — big ron (@rSoldano6) April 26, 2024

Another brutal draft pick by the Patriots — bartlett (@BShealy13) April 26, 2024

BOOOOOOI!!!!!! We could have got @MarvHarrisonJr and got a QB in second round….. Ugh — mike frampton (@mikeframpton24) April 26, 2024

I’m getting Mac Jones and not ready for the NFL vibes. 🙃 — Marley Dickinson (@marleydickinson) April 26, 2024

MAC 2.0 IS A PATRIOT — Natty SZN (@plzspendboston) April 26, 2024

And here’s to a waste of another 5 years



Just laughable what this franchise has become. Embarrassing — t🐻 (@DPOYDUGGER) April 26, 2024

What do you think Patriots fans? Which side are you on? Is Maye the future of the franchise? Will he be another Mac Jones? Leave your comments below.