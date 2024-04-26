Fans across New England were nervous ahead of the NFL draft, not knowing who the Patriots would select with the third overall pick.
Not needing the full 10 minutes allotted, the Patriots wasted no time selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.
Ironically, Patriots Nation had mixed reactions to the new franchise quarterback, as fans flocked to X to express their excitement and dismay with the pick.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST PRO-MAYE REACTIONS:
Some New England fans were rather upset the Patriots selected Maye as the new franchise quarterback.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST NEGATIVE REACTIONS:
What do you think Patriots fans? Which side are you on? Is Maye the future of the franchise? Will he be another Mac Jones? Leave your comments below.
Featured image via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images