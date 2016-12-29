Patriots Practice Report: Malcolm Mitchell, Cyrus Jones Absent; Tom Brady Returns

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Two rookies were missing from Thursday’s New England Patriots practice.

Neither wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell nor cornerback Cyrus Jones were present during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Mitchell also missed Wednesday’s session, and Jones was limited. Both are dealing with knee injuries.

Wideout Danny Amendola also was absent again. Amendola has not played or practiced since suffering a high ankle sprain during the Patriots’ Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Tom Brady (thigh) and running back Dion Lewis (illness) both returned after missing Wednesday.

The Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images