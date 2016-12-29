Reported Reason For Arkansas Player’s Belk Bowl Ban Will Leave You Speechless

What can you get for $450 at a Belk? Well, as a New Englander, I have absolutely no idea, but you probably can buy some pretty nice things.
But that number reportedly turned into a huge problem for Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.
Sprinkle was suspended for the Razorbacks’ Belk Bowl matchup Thursday with No. 22 Virginia Tech after he was cited for shoplifting … from a Belk, according to SECCountry.com.
The incident reportedly happened Tuesday, when players from the Razorbacks and Hokies all received $450 gift cards to use at a Charlotte Belk as part of their bowl gifts. But SECCountry.com reports Sprinkle tried to shoplift eight things after the 90-minute period to use the gift cards was over.
The report hasn’t been confirmed by Arkansas, but it did release a statement from head coach Brett Bielema before the Belk Bowl.
“Jeremy’s suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days, so we’ve had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly,” Bielema said in the press release, via SECCountry.com. “Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program. We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week. Jeremy’s suspension isn’t drug, alcohol or violence related but one that will cause him to miss his final game as a Razorback.”
Sprinkle is a senior, so his career will end a game early.
