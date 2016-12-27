Rex Ryan, Rob Ryan Fired By Bills Amid Disappointing Season In Buffalo

Share this:

It looks like the Ryan brothers will ring in the new year on the unemployment line.

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve fired head coach Rex Ryan and assistant head coach Rob Ryan after being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who was promoted earlier this season after Buffalo fired former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, has been named the team’s interim head coach.

Rex Ryan has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/8Vf0fxqwcl — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 27, 2016

Rob Ryan has also been relieved of his duties. — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 27, 2016

The Bills own a 7-8 record through 15 games. Rex Ryan, who spent the previous six seasons as head coach of the New York Jets before landing with Buffalo prior to the 2015 campaign, led the Bills to a 15-16 record in his two seasons with the team.

It’s now fair to wonder whether — maybe even assume that? — Rex Ryan’s days as an NFL head coach are over, as the Jets also struggled toward the end of his tenure with New York.

