Rockets’ Chinanu Onuaku Shoots Underhanded Free Throws In NBA Throwback Style

Chinanu Onuaku already has made his mark on the NBA.

The Houston Rockets rookie brought his old-fashioned ways to the NBA on Monday, shooting his first career free throws underhanded. Onuaku, a 6-foot-10-inch forward, sank both shots in the win over the Phoenix Suns, much to the delight of the Toyota Center crowd and his teammates.

Chinanu Onuaku and his underhand free throws make their NBA debut pic.twitter.com/UlOw129ns0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2016

The so-called “granny style” or underhanded free-throw-shooting method was common in the early days of the sport, and NBA legend Rick Barry used it during his career in the 1960s and 1970s. It had all but faded away since then among elite players.

Onuaku made his NBA debut Monday, having spent the past few months in the D-League. He started shooting underhanded free throws in college at Louisville and has continued doing so at the outset of his professional career.

Rockets' rookie Chinanu Onuaku shooting 67.4% on underhand FTs (all in the D-League btw) https://t.co/fA31A7gsYJ — Chris Reichert (@Chris_Reichert) December 27, 2016

So far, so good in the NBA.

