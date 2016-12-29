Ronda Rousey Is Staying Out Of The Public Eye Ahead Of UFC 207 Fight

Share this:

Just hours away from the highly-anticipated return of Ronda Rousey, it’s no secret that the former champion has been on a strict media-free diet ahead of her first UFC appearance in over a year.

Since losing to Holly Holm in Nov. 2015, Ronda Rousey has been out of the public eye. After three fights in nine months and her usual schedule of endless interviews and TV spots, Rousey decided to take a different approach to her return fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 Friday night.

“I’m still grieving the person that could have won it all,” Rousey said in UFC 207 Countdown. “But I have to live up to the fact that I’m not her. That’s just who I’d like to be and instead I’m what I need to be for myself and everyone else.

“You have to go through those stages of acceptance and renewed optimism.”

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images