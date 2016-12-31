Ronda Rousey’s Purse For Fighting Amanda Nunes At UFC 207 Is Enormous

Share this:

LAS VEGAS — Win or lose, Ronda Rousey is due for a nice payday following UFC 207.

MMAFighting.com reported Friday that Rousey will earn $3 million in disclosed purse money for fighting Amanda Nunes in the women’s bantamweight title fight. She will not, however, earn a bonus for winning the fight.

This total is equivalent to what Conor McGregor earned in disclosed purse earnings when he fought Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August.

Rousey can make more money than the disclosed $3 million purse thanks to pay-per-view sales and other potential bonuses.

To put Rousey’s multi-million dollar purse in perspective, Nunes will only make a disclosed $100,000 for fighting Rousey and another $100,000 if she wins. Meanwhile, Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt, who will be fighting for the men’s bantamweight title will earn $350,000 and $200,000, respectively.

