Vince Wilfork’s Son, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, Arrested On Drug-Possession Charge

The holiday season hasn’t been entirely cheerful in Vince Wilfork’s house.
D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the son of the former New England Patriots and current Houston Texans defensive lineman, was arrested last Wednesday in Friendswood, Texas (near Houston) after police discovered he was allegedly in possession of 381 grams of codeine during a routine traffic stop, according to TMZ.
Holmes-Wilfork, 19, now faces a felony drug charge and could face two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if convicted.
He was a walk-on football player at the University of Houston this season.
