Share this:

Tweet







New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is out for the remainder of the season with injury, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make Pats fans happy.

Gronk took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a video of a young Patriots fan receiving his jersey for Christmas, and the reaction is priceless.

This kid is amazing. Bodie, I am glad Santa brought ya that much excitement! "Oh my banana swirl!" How awesome. Merry Christmas everyone & Happy Holidays! A video posted by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:14pm PST

Who knows, maybe Tom Brady will start using “oh my banana swirl” as an audible call.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images