Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested, Charged With Three Misdemeanors, Felony

Share this:

Tweet







Adam “Pacman” Jones’ offseason already is off to a bad start.

The Bengals cornerback was arrested and booked at 12:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday after an incident at a Cincinnati hotel. Jones allegedly banged on a glass door and shouted before pushing and poking a security guard in the eye, according to WLWT-TV. Police said he kicked and headbutted an officer while refusing to get in a police car and spit on a nurse in the jail’s medical staff.

Jones was charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance, the last of which is a felony.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images