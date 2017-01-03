NFL

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested, Charged With Three Misdemeanors, Felony

by on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 9:47AM
3,401

Adam “Pacman” Jones’ offseason already is off to a bad start.

The Bengals cornerback was arrested and booked at 12:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday after an incident at a Cincinnati hotel. Jones allegedly banged on a glass door and shouted before pushing and poking a security guard in the eye, according to WLWT-TV. Police said he kicked and headbutted an officer while refusing to get in a police car and spit on a nurse in the jail’s medical staff.

Jones was charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance, the last of which is a felony.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET.

Adam Jones literally trash-talks Terrelle Pryor >>

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN