AFC Title Game Was Patriots’ Second-Highest Rated Non-Super Bowl Game

The New England Patriots dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and a lot of New Englanders tuned in to watch Tom Brady and Co. clinch their NFL-record ninth Super Bowl appearance.

The local TV ratings for Sunday’s tilt against the Steelers were released on Monday, and the 2017 AFC title game was one of the most viewed non-Super Bowl games in team history.

Patriots say yesterday's game got the second-highest local TV rating ever for a non-Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/XATPXRvGDQ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 24, 2017

The Patriots’ 41-27 victory over the Steelers in the 2005 AFC Championship Game is the only non-Super Bowl game to receive a higher rating. The other three games in the top five were also AFC playoff games.

The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb.5.

