Alabama Running Back Bo Scarbrough Broke Fibula Monday Vs. Clemson

Alabama sophomore running back Bo Scarbrough exited Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game after he was dragged down from behind on a run during the third quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 35-31 loss to the Clemson Tigers.
Scarbrough didn’t return to the game and the Tide were outscored 21-7 following his departure. The star running back suffered a lower right leg fracture on the play, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
The injury, a broken fibula, is not expected to effect Scarbrough’s status for the 2017 season, according to Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.
Scarbrough was Alabama’s most effective offensive weapon against Clemson, tallying 93 yards on 16 carries and scoring twice before leaving the game. The Tide’s offense sputtered following the injury, as they were only able to gain 95 total yards over their final four drives and found the end zone only once.
Alabama’s offense is expected to feature Scarbrough in 2017 after rushing for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016, including his 180-yard performance in the Peach Bowl vs. Washington. If he is at full strength for the 2017 season he should be among the preseason favorites for the Heisman Trophy.
It’s fair to wonder what might have been for the Tide against Clemson had Scarbrough not gotten injured, but that will only fuel another championship run for what is sure to be a talented team next season.
Thumbnail photo via Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports Images
