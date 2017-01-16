Amazing Jared Cook Catch Sets Up Packers Field Goal To Beat Cowboys

Share this:

Tweet







Aaron Rodgers did it again.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback — and quite possibly the NFL MVP — led his team down the field for a game-winning drive to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s NFC divisional-round game at AT&T Stadium.

With under a minute left in the fourth quarter and the score tied 31-31, Rodgers connected with tight end Jared Cook on a huge pass play down the sideline to get into field goal range. It was an incredible catch and throw.

This reception set up Mason Crosby with a 51-yard field goal attempt for the win, which he nailed — twice, because the Cowboys called a timeout just before his first attempt — to send the Packers to the NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons next week.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images