‘Around The Horn’ Discusses (And Disagrees On) Tom Brady-Donald Trump Friendship

It’s the debate that will never end: Does Tom Brady have to answer for his friendship with President Donald Trump?

Trump went into his inauguration with a historically low approval rating, so it’s not exactly surprising that reporters have been hounding Brady about whether he agrees with some of the bigoted and offensive things Trump has said since a “Make America Great Again” hat showed up in the New England Patriots quarterback’s locker. And ESPN’s panel on Wednesday’s episode of “Around the Horn” discussed if that’s fair.

It wound up being a debate between Kevin Blackistone and Bill Plaschke on the “yes” side and Frank Isola and Tim Cowlishaw for “no.”

In the end, there’s still really no answer to the question. The Cowlishaw-Isola side makes a good point that football players shouldn’t need to answer political questions before the Super Bowl, but it’s hard to argue with the Blackistone-Plaschke idea that Brady invited the debate by putting a clearly political hat on display in his locker.

Either way, don’t expect the Brady-Trump talk to die down before the Patriots meet the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images