Donald Trump’s Ex-Campaign Manager Explains ‘Friendship’ Between Tom Brady, POTUS

Tom Brady doesn’t understand why people make such a big deal about him being friends with Donald Trump, but the narrative doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, especially with the New England Patriots quarterback preparing to face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and Trump now officially installed as the 45th president of the United States.

As such, CSNNE’s Gary Tanguay this week caught up with Corey Lewandowski, who was Trump’s campaign manager from January 2015 to June 2016, to try to learn some more information about Brady’s relationship with the POTUS.

“Well, they’re friends,” Lewandowski told Tanguay. “They’ve had a long relationship, a long friendship. I know that the president respects Tom and his competitive nature and how good he is, because Trump loves winners, and Tom’s one of the greatest winners ever. But what I think the president also likes more than anything is that he can beat Tom at golf.”

Trump isn’t shy about pointing out his friendship with Brady, frequently referencing his Patriots pal throughout his campaign and even dropping the QB’s name on the eve of last week’s inauguration. Brady, on the other hand, has been more subdued in discussing their relationship, though it’s clear Trump thinks the world of him, New England head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Tom and Coach Belichick came out at the very end of the campaign and endorsed Mr. Trump, which I thought was very nice,” Lewandowski said. “Bill wrote a beautiful letter.”

So, does that mean it’s safe to assume Trump will be rooting for the Patriots against the Falcons in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5?

“I want to see Tom Brady and the Patriots win the Super Bowl coming up,” Lewandowski, a Massachusetts native, said. “And I think the President might have an affinity that way, too.”

It should be an interesting White House visit if the Pats prevail.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images