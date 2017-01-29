Arthur Blank Convinces Kid’s School To Cancel Class Day After Super Bowl LI

Share this:

The Super Bowl being on a Sunday means there are a lot of sleepy sports fans at schools the following Monday. Unless, of course, your dad happens to own one of the teams playing.

Pace Academy in Atlanta posted a video Friday featuring Head of School Fred Assaf and one of the school’s students, who’s trying to talk her principal into letting the kids have Monday, Feb. 6, off after the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Assaf is strict at first, but then the student recruits her dad, Falcons owner Arthur Blank, to convince him otherwise.

The Falcons’ last (and only) Super Bowl appearance was in 1998, which is the year before most high school seniors were born. Considering no schoolkid in Atlanta has ever seen the Falcons in the championship game, it should come as no surprise that the schools are excited.

