Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blues Lineups

The Boston Bruins continue their four-game road trip Tuesday night in St. Louis against a very good Blues team.

One of St. Louis’ biggest strengths is its special teams. The Blues rank seventh in power-play percentage and fifth in penalty killing.

This Blues squad also has plenty of offensive firepower and ranks ninth in goals scored per game. They are led by first-ling winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who ranks fourth in the NHL in scoring with 43 points and fifth in goals with 20.

The Bruins don’t have the skill and forward depth to win a high-scoring game with the Blues, so the B’s need a strong performance from goaltender Tuukka Rask. He’s 3-2-3 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA in his career against St. Louis.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (21-17-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash

Austin Czarnik–Dominic Moore–Anton Blidh

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

ST. LOUIS BLUES (21-14-5)

Alex Steen–Paul Stastny–Nail Yakupov

Robby Fabbri–Jori Lehtera–Vladimir Tarasenko

Jaden Schwartz–Patrik Berglund–David Perron

Scottie Upshall–Kyle Brodziak–Ryan Reaves

Joel Edmundson–Alex Pietrangelo

Brad Hunt–Kevin Shattenkirk

Jay Bouwmeester–Colton Parayko

Jake Allen

