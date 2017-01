Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots opened as colossal favorites to beat the Houston Texans on Saturday in their divisional-round matchup. In this week’s “Between the Tackles,” NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss important intangibles observed at Patriots practices that suggest the improbability of a Texans’ upset.

Plus, OddsShark.com sports analyst Jon Campbell puts the massive spread in perspective.

Listen to “Between the Tackles” in the player above.