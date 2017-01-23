Bill Belichick Claims He Didn’t Know Falcons Won NFC Championship Game

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick declined to offer some early thoughts on the Falcons after the New England Patriots routed the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to secure a date with Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.

In fact, the Patriots coach claimed he was completely unaware the Falcons even had won the NFC Championship Game, which ended minutes before the Patriots and Steelers squared off in the AFC title game at Gillette Stadium.

“I didn’t even know they won,” Belichick said after New England’s 36-17 victory. “We didn’t see the first game. Obviously, they’re a great team, or they wouldn’t be playing in (the Super Bowl). They’ve had a great year.”

While Belichick was busy getting his team ready for the Steelers, Matt Ryan and Co. were systematically dismantling a red-hot Green Bay Packers team at the Georgia Dome.

Ryan (27 of 38, 392 yards, four touchdowns) and wide receiver Julio Jones (nine catches, 180 yards, two scores) both posted monster stat lines as the Falcons crushed the Packers 44-21 to advance to their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

“Yeah, we were focused on (our) game,” Belichick said. “I mean, that game, if we didn’t win this game, then that game didn’t make any difference.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images