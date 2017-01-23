Man Accused Of Pulling Steelers’ Hotel Fire Alarm Might Have Been ‘Drunk’ That Night (Duh)

Share this:

Dennis Harrison might want to think twice before he mixes drinking alcohol with his football fandom again.

Harrison was arraigned Monday in a Boston, Mass., court on allegations of pulling the fire alarm early Sunday morning at the hotel in which the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying ahead of the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.

Harrison’s attorney shocked no one when he claimed his client loves the Patriots and that alcohol might have contributed to any role he played in the false alarm.

Attorney for man accused of setting off fire alarm at #steelers hotel says his client is "die hard" @Patriots Fan who may have been drunk pic.twitter.com/PCLGHngUdU — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) January 23, 2017

What he allegedly told State Police after his arrest might one day become part of the Boston sports lexicon.

"I'm drunk, I'm stupid, I'm a Pats fan" — Dennis Harrison to police after being arrested for pulling a fire alarm at Steelers' hotel — Chris Villani (@ChrisVillani44) January 23, 2017

Atty for 25 yr old @Patriots fan who allegedly set off fire alarm at #Steelers hotel says client made incriminating statements to police — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) January 23, 2017

The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false fire alarm. The Boston Globe’s Christela Guerra reported Wednesday that Harrison’s defense will argue the drunken statements he made to police shouldn’t be used as evidence against him.

Harrison was released on his own recognizance and he’ll return to court on Feb. 13.

