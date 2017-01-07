Carmelo Anthony Believes Finger Is Pointed At Him When Knicks Lose

Share this:

It has been a rough first half of the season for the New York Knicks.

After self-proclaiming themselves as a “super team” in the offseason, the Knicks are in the midst of a six-game losing streak and go into Friday with a 16-19 record.

In a passionate sports hub like New York, fans look for someone or something to blame for a team’s struggles, and Carmelo Anthony believes he usually takes the brunt of this wrath.

While speaking with the North Jersey Record’s Steve Popper, Anthony made the claim that he typically only gets credit when the Knicks lose.

“It is what it is,” he told Popper. “Regardless of what happens when we win, it’s us. When we lose, it’s me.”

However, Anthony is confident that his team will figure out a way to overcome this rough patch.

“We’re not going to let anything seep into this locker room as far as negativity,” Anthony told Popper. “I don’t even want to think about last year or the year before, those situations. I know right now we’re not going to allow ourselves to get down, especially with the guys on this team. We know how to react to situations like this. So it’s just a matter of sometimes when things are not going your way they’re not going your way. We’ve got to figure out a way to get out of that.”

