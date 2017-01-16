Carmelo Anthony Comments On Future With Knicks After Another Loss

Share this:

Is Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the New York Knicks coming to an end?

The Knicks lost 116-111 to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. It was New York’s eighth defeat in the last 10 games. The Knicks still are just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot in a lackluster Eastern Conference, but this team has several flaws.

Anthony made some interesting comments to reporters after Sunday’s game, suggesting if the Knicks don’t want him, then it’s time to talk about his future.

Carmelo: "If they feel like my time in New York is over I guess that’s a conversation we should have." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 15, 2017

Carmelo also confirmed he has not considered waiving his no-trade clause. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 15, 2017

Anthony has spent the last six-plus seasons in New York. He’s put up impressive individual stats with the Knicks, but playoff success has eluded them.

They have made the playoffs just three times with Anthony and advanced past the first round only once.

Trading Anthony likely would be difficult. It would be hard to get equal value in return for him, and his enormous salary — more than $26 million for two more seasons — isn’t easy to fit under the salary cap.

And, as noted in one of the tweets above, he has a no-trade clause in his contract, which allows him to control a lot of the process if a trade is ultimately what New York decides.

The Knicks made several offseason moves to contend this season. The additions of Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, along with a new head coach in Jeff Hornacek, gave Knicks fans hope. So far, those moves haven’t worked out, and given where this team is at in terms of winning a championship, it might be time to have a discussion about Anthony’s future sooner rather than later.

