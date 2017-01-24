Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

When you contemplate sports rivalries, how can you not think Washington Wizards-Boston Celtics?

OK, so that’s a bit of an alternative fact, but the Wizards and C’s have formed quite the heated rivalry this season. There have been incidents in each of their first two contests, and their third meeting Tuesday night already has made national headlines with Washington’s decision to wear all black to the Verizon Center.

This one should be fun.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Wizards online.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

