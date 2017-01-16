Chevrolet Builds Life-Size Lego Batmobile Replica, Gives It Commercial

Share this:

Looks like the star of the North American International Auto Show has a plastic motor — and stud shooters.

Chevrolet unveiled its brick-by-brick life-size Lego Batmobile in Detroit on Saturday, and also gave it a pretty awesome commercial. Modeled after “The Speedwagon,” from the upcoming “The Lego Batman Movie,” Chevy’s 17 foot long replica weighs a whopping 1695.5 pounds, according to CNET.

A parody of the “real people, not actors” commercials that are flooding the industry, the new ad also characterizes Lego Batman as quite the narcissist.

Although not built like a normal vehicle, the Lego Batmobile’s production process was no less fascinating.

The Lego Batmobile is built on an aluminum square tube platform, and took over 340,000 Lego Bricks to build. Designing the replica took 222 hours, with the Lego Master Builders team needing over 1,833 hours to complete its construction.

