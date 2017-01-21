Chris Sale Feeling Welcomed By Teammates, Fans Since Joining Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s annual “Baseball Winter Weekend,” isn’t just an opportunity for fans to meet their favorite current and former players. It’s also an opportunity for new players, like starting pitcher Chris Sale, to get their first glimpses at Red Sox Nation and interact with their new teammates.

And Sale already is liking what he’s seeing.

“A couple of the guys reached out, and I’ve been up to JetBlue (the Red Sox’s spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla.) working out with a few of them over the past couple of weeks,” Sale told NESN’s Tom Caron at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday. “So coming in knowing a couple guys helps a little bit. Plus, when you just feel welcome when you walk out on the stage, you know — look at everybody here, it’s awesome. It makes you feel more comfortable when you’re welcomed, when you’re wanted and everyone’s making you feel good about the switch.”

Hear more from the Red Sox’s big offseason acquisition in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images