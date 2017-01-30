Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares His Opinion On President Trump’s Travel Ban

Share this:

President Donald Trump’s decision Friday to sign an executive order that bans people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States has caused many to voice their opinions, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt is one of the highest-profile drivers in NASCAR, giving him a platform to share his opinions with a huge audience. Many have spoken out against Trump’s executive order, and Earnhardt took to Twitter to do the same.

@GelarBudidarma my fam immigrated from Germany in 1700s escaping religious persecution. America is created by immigrants. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 29, 2017

It takes some courage for someone of Earnardt’s stature to thrust himself into such a heated debate, so we’ll forgive him for using “immigrated” rather than “emigrated.”

Earnhardt isn’t the first popular U.S. athlete to speak out about Trump’s policies, and he certainly won’t be the last.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images