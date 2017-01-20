David Ortiz Fires Up Patriots Fans Before AFC Championship Game With Video

Share this:

David Ortiz is ready for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.

Are you?

If the answer to that question somehow is no, the former Boston Red Sox designated hitter is here to help with a pump-up Twitter video.

Enjoy.

As you can see in the tweet, Ortiz’s video is part of Bose’s #LetsHearIt campaign. So if you respond to Ortiz’s tweet with a cheer of your own, you could end up on the big screen at Super Bowl LI.