David Ortiz Reportedly Hasn’t Expressed Interest In World Baseball Classic

It seems David Ortiz is enjoying his retirement.

The former Boston Red Sox designated hitter has been appearing in a multitude of commercials, and despite his cliffhanger tweet Monday night, it appears he’s not planning on returning to the diamond.

Not even to play for his home country.

Even though Ortiz won’t be showing up to spring training for the Red Sox in March, the slugger hasn’t shown any interest in playing for the Dominican Republic in this year’s World Baseball Classic, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, citing team general manager Moises Alou.

Ortiz wasn’t a member of the Dominican Republic team that won the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

Red Sox first basemen Hanley Ramirez and pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez are expected to play for their home countries in March, while reigning Cy Young winner Rick Porcello will focus on replicating the success he had last season.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images