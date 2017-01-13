Did Nets’ Front Office Really Meet At Starbucks To Discuss Trade Ideas?

Share this:

The Brooklyn Nets are not a well-run franchise, and Thursday may have offered more evidence.

One Twitter user appeared to catch members of the Nets discussing players, likely in anticipation of next month’s NBA trade deadline. The photo contains a page that looks like information about Sean Kilpatrick and Bogan Bogdanovic titled “Other Assets on the Roster.”

The Nets, who own the NBA’s worst record as of Friday at 8-30, don’t have many assets entering the trade deadline. They lack talented young players and don’t own their first-round draft pick this season or next season (they go to the Boston Celtics as part of a previous trade).

Veteran center Brook Lopez is their only prime asset, and they reportedly are seeking two first-round picks for him.

The bottom line is there are probably better places than Starbucks to discuss this type of information.

