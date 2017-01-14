Duke’s Grayson Allen Gets Tangled Up, Smacked In Face By Louisville Player

Share this:

Grayson Allen has been under intense criticism for his history of tripping opposing players, but Saturday the roles were reversed.

During Duke’s game against Louisville, Allen got tangled up with Cardinals guard Donovan Mitchell. After the two fell to the floor, Mitchell appeared to catch Allen with a smack to the face on his way up.

Whether the smack was incidental or not, the sequence of events was rather ironic given Allen’s history of foul play.

To add insult to injury, Louisville went on to win 78-69.

