Eagles Beat Reporter Ejected From Press Box In Bizarre Scene At Lincoln Financial Field

One of the biggest stories from Sunday’s Week 17 games happened in the press box, not on the field.
Jeff McLane, who covers the Eagles for the Philadelphia Enquirer, apparently was kicked out of the Lincoln Financial Field press box during Sunday’s regular-season finale.
There’s still no word on a definitive reason for McLane being ejected, but Philadelphia Daily News Eagles insider Les Bowen provided a startling series of live tweets while the incident unfolded.
Philadelphia Daily News columnist Marcus Hayes tweeted out a photo of McLane being ejected.
And it appears there could have been even more ejections.
The Eagles went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13, but this bizarre press-box incident became the center of attention instead.
