Eagles Beat Reporter Ejected From Press Box In Bizarre Scene At Lincoln Financial Field

One of the biggest stories from Sunday’s Week 17 games happened in the press box, not on the field.

Jeff McLane, who covers the Eagles for the Philadelphia Enquirer, apparently was kicked out of the Lincoln Financial Field press box during Sunday’s regular-season finale.

There’s still no word on a definitive reason for McLane being ejected, but Philadelphia Daily News Eagles insider Les Bowen provided a startling series of live tweets while the incident unfolded.

Eagles are attempting to eject @Jeff_McLane from the press box because he objected to being yelled at by an Eagles media relations staffer — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

Other reporters are being told they will be ejected as well if they interfere with Jeff being ejected from the press box — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

This is a ridiculous situation, a minor disagreement that the Eagles are making into a huge incident — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

The Eagles have not clarified what policy Jeff is alleged to have violated. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

During confusion over a penalty a while ago, we were all trying to figure out the call. An Eagles staffer yelled for us to be quiet. (1) — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

(2) Many of us took exception, Jeff most vocally. He then went to the staffer and calmly discussed why the admonishment was inappropriate. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

(3) A while, later, security guard comes and tells Jeff he is being ejected "for violating the fan code of conduct." — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

This is the most vengeful, petty Eagles regime I've dealt with since I started covering the team in 2002. #Ejectthat — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

Philadelphia Daily News columnist Marcus Hayes tweeted out a photo of McLane being ejected.

Eagles beat writer @Jeff_McLane being ejected from the press box for discussing press box etiquette w pr staff. pic.twitter.com/5IUdTdFEof — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 1, 2017

And it appears there could have been even more ejections.

Eagles Sr VP Anne Gordon made it clear to everyone objecting that she would be happy to eject us all, and that fallout did not concern her. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

#Eagles Anne Gordon is former "managing editor/vice president of news for The Philadelphia Inquirer"…@Jeff_McLane's current employer. https://t.co/PUbIPZa335 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 1, 2017

The Eagles went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-13, but this bizarre press-box incident became the center of attention instead.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images