Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Busts (Poor) Dance Moves After NFC Championship Win

Arthur Blank can afford some dance lessons.

The Atlanta Falcons owner celebrated his team’s NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday by dancing with some players and other revelers. As Jermaine Dupri’s “Welcome to Atlanta” blared over the Georgia Dome loudspeakers, Blank shimmied around the podium and pumped his arms to a beat (we’re not sure which one).

Blank, 74, has owned the Falcons since 2002, and the franchise is going to the Super Bowl for the first time under his ownership.

We’ll cut Blank some slack this time because he has no prior experience dancing after winning a conference championship. But he might want to learn a few new steps just in case Atlanta beats the New England Patriots on Feb. 5 at Super Bowl LI. The audience that night will be much larger, and the Internet probably won’t be as forgiving of his poor dance moves.

