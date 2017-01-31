Fans Give Patriots Proper Super Bowl LI Send-Off At Gillette Stadium

Share this:

The New England Patriots headed to Houston for Super Bowl LI on Monday, but not before their fans gave them a large send-off.

Fans gathered outside Gillette Stadium to wish the Patriots good luck as they try to capture their fifth Lombardi Trophy. Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady both gave impassioned speeches before the team headed for the airport.

Check out the sights and sounds from the Patriots’ Super Bowl send-off in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.