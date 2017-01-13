Floyd Mayweather Denies Dana White’s Offer, Says ‘He’s A F—ing Comedian’

Share this:

It appears Floyd Mayweather is open to fighting Conor McGregor, but only for the right price.

That price is certainly well over $25 million, which is what UFC president Dana White pitched to Mayweather during an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

White’s offer came just days after Mayweather appeared on ESPN’s First Take, where he made it abundantly clear that he wants a guaranteed $100 million in order to fight McGregor. That’s why it comes as no surprise that “Money” Mayweather laughed at White’s offer after catching wind of it.

Check out Mayweather’s reaction to the offer below:

(Warning: the video contains explicit language)

So while a McGregor-Mayweather fight is still a possibility, it definitely won’t come cheap.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images