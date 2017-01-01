Giants Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

Share this:

The Washington Redskins’ path to the playoffs is clear: Beat the New York Giants on Sunday, and they’re in as the No. 6 seed in the NFC bracket, as long as the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions don’t tie in their “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

The Giants are locked into the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs but are still planning on playing their starters in their regular-season finale.

Here’s how you can watch Giants vs. Redskins online.

When: Sunday, Jan.1, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images