Hear Doc Rivers, Joe Torre, Coach K Rave About Bill Belichick’s Greatness

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in sports history. Just ask Doc Rivers, Joe Torre or Mike Krzyzewski.

As part of its preview for Saturday night’s New England Patriots-Houston Texans playoff game, NFL Media brought in the Los Angeles Clippers coach, former New York Yankees manager and the Duke basketball coach to get their thoughts on Belichick, who’s seeking his fifth Super Bowl title since taking over the Patriots in 2000.

All three had high praise for the New England bench boss, with Rivers, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, calling him “the greatest coach of all time … in any sport.”

The Patriots have reached the playoffs in 14 of Belichick’s 16 seasons as head coach. A win Saturday over Houston would put New England in the AFC Championship Game for the sixth consecutive season and 11th time under Belichick.

