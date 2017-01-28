Here Are Our Favorite Vehicles Awarded To Recent Super Bowl MVPs

Share this:

Tweet







When the dust settles after the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons square off in Super Bowl LI, someone will be both a champion and a Super Bowl MVP. But let’s be honest: all that really matters is what kind of vehicle they get.

Not every Super Bowl MVP keeps the vehicle awarded to them, and we’re not so sure the ones that do really have a use for them. And while there’s nothing wrong with a brand-new vehicle, sometimes the stories surrounding the vehicles are the best part.

With the big game approaching, we decided to have a little fun and come up with our favorite vehicles and stories associated with recent Super Bowl MVPs.

Malcolm Butler’s free truck

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl XLIX MVP, but we all can agree that the Patriots wouldn’t have won without Butler’s game-saving interception during the final minute. Brady was awarded a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado, which he then awarded to Butler.

Drew Brees’ no truck

What gives? Drew Brees was stellar in the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, but wasn’t awarded a vehicle for his efforts after Cadillac ended its run of awarding Escalades to Super Bowl MVPs.

The Chevrolet Camero Convertible that Aaron Rodgers is supposed to use in Wisconsin

Chevrolet picked up where Cadillac left off, awarding Aaron Rodgers a 2011 Camero Convertible after he led the Packers to a victory in Super Bowl XLV. That’s cool and everything, but considering Rodgers spends more than half of his year in Wisconsin, a different vehicle might’ve been more appropriate.

The Ford Explorer Von Miller donated to his hometown police department

Ford — not General Motors — awarded Von Miller a 2016 Ford Explorer For his MVP effort in Super Bowl 50. Miller led the Denver Broncos to victory over the Carolina Panthers, and more-than deserved the award, but instead he donated the vehicle to the police department in his hometown DeSoto, Texas, according to Fansided.

Santonio Holmes’ Escalade Hybrid that General Motors didn’t want you to see

Santonio Holmes’ game-winning catch against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII is one of the greatest plays in NFL history. Holmes was awarded a 2009 Cadillac Hybrid, but the public never got a chance to see the presentation. Because of the economic climate and the financial bailouts that GM received during the recession in 2008, it awarded Holmes the vehicle in private to avoid public outrage, according to Motor Trend.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images